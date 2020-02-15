Manchester Utd boss hails talent Bruno Fernandes claiming his brain is ‘quicker than many others’

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has sung the praises of Bruno Fernandes, claiming his brain is ‘quicker than many others’.

Fernandes has been settling into life at United this week during their training camp in Marbella after making his debut against Wolves in the Premier League goalless draw last time out.

The Portugal international impressed on his debut at Old Trafford and Solskjaer is expecting big things from his £68million signing, who he claims has ‘brilliant’ enthusiasm.

‘Well, overall, he is a very, very good footballer and his brain is obviously quicker than many others,’ Solskjaer told United’s official website.

‘He has got loads of attributes that we are going to get used to. We will get used to him and he will get used to us.

‘His passing range, his deliveries, his movements, I am just pleased to see him here enjoying himself.

‘He trains and he trains and he trains, so his fitness levels and enthusiasm is brilliant.’