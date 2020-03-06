Manchester Utd fans jokingly criticise Romero after he denied Wayne Rooney’s free-kick

Manchester United fans jokingly decided to take aim at goalkeeper Sergio Romero after he denied Wayne Rooney a late consolation in their 3-0 FA Cup fifth round win over Derby.

While some fans praised Romero’s ruthless commitment to keeping a clean sheet, others decided to poke fun at the heartless Romero for robbing Rooney of a goal on a night against his former side.

One fan even joked that ‘Romero has got blood on his hands’ after he tipped Rooney’s stoppage time free-kick over the bar.

Wayne Rooney denied a late free-kick goal by a brilliant Romero save, and his eldest son Kai’s reaction is just brilliant 😂#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/DwINTyomou

Rooney was all set to be the star of the show as his former team arrived at Pride Park on Thursday night with a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup up for grabs.

But Rooney’s influence was restricted by a savvy United and Romero was in no mood to sacrifice his clean sheet for Rooney, who had his name chanted by the United fans throughout, to get a late consolation.

The Derby captain stood over the set-piece, around 25 yards out and to the left side of the box.

After puffing out his cheeks, Rooney showed his technique has not faltered with age and his strike looked set to nestle in the top corner before Romero, in for No 1 David de Gea, scampered across to tip it over.

That save was applauded by the United defenders but fans were split online whether Romero needed to have more of a heart and let it past him.

One fan wrote: ‘Just booed Sergio Romero for making a save from Wayne Rooney’s free kick.’

Another added: ‘Romero said f*** sentiment I’m here for it.’

There was a sense that even United fans would not have begrudged Rooney a consolation goal given the result was already secure.

United took the lead in the first half through Luke Shaw before a brace from January signing Odion Ighalo ensured the result was beyond reasonable doubt.

Rooney was thwarted for much of the contest and struggled to make the telling contribution with United so well drilled defensively.

He was clapped off by the visiting supporters at the end and they produced no bad will to a player who remains a club legend at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side now take on Norwich at Carrow Road in the quarter-finals, a game away from a place at Wembley in the last-four.