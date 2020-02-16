Manchester Utd star Harry Maguire says he is building great partnership with Victor Lindelof

Harry Maguire has admitted Manchester United must improve their defending of set-plays but believes he is building a solid partnership with Victor Lindelof.

Maguire has become a vital figure of United’s backline and has taken on captain duties since joining in the summer for a world-record £80million fee from Leicester.

The England international was brought in to tighten up United’s defence, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team are still leaking goals too often for Maguire’s liking.

Despite registering three successive clean sheets against Tranmere, Manchester City and Wolves, Maguire admitted there is still a lot of improvement to be made.

‘We’re keeping a lot more clean sheets than we were at the start of season and we’ve never really been a team which has conceded a lot of chances,’ Maguire told United’s official website.

‘We’ve been poor from set-plays with our defending and we’ve had a couple of great goals scored against us from outside the box, but we haven’t really been having games where David [De Gea] has had to make five or six saves, apart from maybe the Carabao Cup second leg against [Manchester] City, when David was brilliant.’

Solskjaer has consistently played Maguire and Lindelof as his centre-back pairing this season and the 26-year-old says he has been encouraged by how they have performed together.

Maguire added: ‘It’s a partnership that’s building and I think we’ll get better and better, and start keeping more clean sheets like we have been doing recently.’

United have been spending the winter break training in Marbella and will return to action on Monday evening in a battle for the Champions League spots against Chelsea.