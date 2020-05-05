Manchester Utd will ‘seek another loan move for Dean Henderson’

Manchester United will reportedly resist any transfer bids for Dean Henderson and instead seek another loan move for the promising goalkeeper.
The 23-year-old has been in inspiring form for Sheffield United this season and his performances have not gone unnoticed, attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Chelsea.
There were whispers United were considering giving Henderson first-team opportunities next season with David de Gea experiencing another mixed bag campaign.
However, ESPN claim United will look to secure another loan move for the highly-rated keeper as they continue to draw up a plan for his long-term future.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to keep faith with 29-year-old de Gea next season despite a number of high-profile mistakes this term and are aware that Henderson will not want to return to be his understudy.
United view the England keeper as a viable replacement for de Gea but want him to further his development while gaining more valuable top-flight experience first.
Sheffield United have already secured their Premier League status and were vying for a place in Europe before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Boss Chris Wilder is also a huge fan of Henderson so another year at Bramall Lane is one of many possibilities for him next season.
The England U21 international has a contact at Old Trafford until 2022, but United are considering offering him fresh terms to acknowledge his increased value to the club.
