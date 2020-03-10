Manchester Utd’s Europa League tie with LASK set to be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus

Manchester United’s Europa League last-16 clash at LASK will be played behind closed doors on Thursday night after the Austrian government cracked down amid the coronavirus crisis.

United have sold around 900 tickets to their supporters travelling to Austria, but refunds are now expected to be offered, with no fans allowed in the stadium.

The news comes after Austria’s health minister Rudolf Anschober announced at a press conference on Tuesday morning that all outdoor events with over 500 participants and all indoor events with over 100 participants would be cancelled until the beginning of April.

As with clubs in Italy, it is expected that Austrian league fixtures will be cancelled, while European matches – like LASK’s game with Manchester United on Thursday – will be allowed to go ahead behind closed doors.

The news will come as a blow to nearly 1,000 Manchester United fans who have forked out for match tickets, travel and hotel in Austria, expecting to be able to watch their team in action on Thursday night.

United’s players arrived for training at Carrington as normal on Tuesday morning, and are expected to fly out to Austria as planned on Wednesday.

The LASK-Manchester United clash is just the latest to be hit by the coronavirus outbreak after all matches in Italy were cancelled for a month.

In Spain, LaLiga are set to play the next round of fixtures behind closed doors, while a number of Champions League and Europa League matches will also have no fans present over the coming weeks.