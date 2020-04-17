Mane doesn’t want to be at Liverpool forever, says Senegal team-mate

Sadio Mane doesn’t want to be at Liverpool forever, according to his Senegal team-mate Keita Balde.

The 28-year-old has been brilliant since swapping Southampton for Merseyside in 2016, with 77 goals in 166 appearances for Liverpool.

Last season he helped them to win the Champions League, while the Reds – who hold a 25-point advantage – are on the verge of winning the Premier League title this season.

MAILBOX: Genghis Khan or Mussolini? Who cares as long we get a new striker, eh?

There has been heavy speculation that Real Madrid want to sign Mane in the next transfer window and his international team-mate Balde, who plays for Monaco, claims that Mane could leave Liverpool in “a year or two”.

Balde told Spanish publication AS: “It depends on many things. I don’t know what his decision is. In a year or two, you may want to change.

“I don’t think he wants to be there forever. He is a smart boy and he knows what is good for him and what he has to do. But in Madrid they are giving out many names.”

Balde added that Mane “deserves” to be playing at an elite club like Liverpool and that it would take a “very attractive” offer for him to depart.

“The coach loves him very much,” Balde continued. “He has given a lot to Liverpool and Liverpool to him.

“Something very attractive has to come for him to leave Liverpool. A big team would have to come and promise him many things to think about it.

“He’s a great boy. He deserves the best. He is humble and nobody has given him anything. He deserves to be where he is today.”

The F365 Show is on hiatus until the football returns. Subscribe now ready for its glorious comeback. In the meantime, listen to the latest episode of Planet Football’s 2000s podcast, The Broken Metatarsal.