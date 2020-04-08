Mane says he would ‘understand’ if Liverpool were denied title

Sadio Mane says he would “understand” if Liverpool weren’t awarded the Premier League title this season with people’s health during the coronavirus outbreak paramount.

The Reds have built a 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League this season with Jurgen Klopp’s side close to winning the club’s first English top-flight title for 30 years.

The Premier League has been suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic with no end in sight but Mane admits that it’s “difficult for Liverpool” and that they may have to “accept” being denied the title.

When asked by talkSPORT if he feels like a champion, Mane responded: “I think not yet. I love my job and I love football, I want to win on the pitch.

“I want to win the games and I want to get the trophy, it’s what I would love.

“But with this situation, whatever happens I will understand.

“It has been difficult for Liverpool, but it has been more difficult for many millions of people around the world.

“Some people have lost family members and that is the more complicated situation.

“But for myself, it’s my dream and I want to win it this year.

“If that’s not the case, I will accept, it’s part of life. Hopefully we will win it next year.”

