Manny Pacquiao pledges to lead coronavirus fight in his role as a senator in the Philippines

Boxing great Manny Pacquiao has insisted he will help lead the way in the Phillippines’ battle with coronavirus.

The 41-year-old revealed he is ‘not afraid to die’ during his efforts to help citizens cope with the ongoing pandemic, but fears that looting will increase in his homeland as the crisis worsens.

Despite already helping pay for 50,000 testing kits and 700,000 face masks for fellow Filipinos, Pacquiao believes that he must remain a visible presence throughout the global health emergency.

A senator in the Phillipines, Pacquiao has made numerous public appearances in an attempt to reassure citizens amid the spread of the killer virus.

Pacquiao has also donated five buses to the government to transport health workers around Manila.

And speaking to the Manila Bulletin, Pacquiao revealed that it is duty to even risk his life in helping his fellow natives.

He said: ‘If you are a leader, you have to be a front-liner. You have to lead people and let people see that you are with them. I grew up poor. I know what they feel.’

Pacquiao had been locked in negotiations over a potential return to the ring in July, having not fought since overcoming the previously unbeaten Keith Thurman to clinch the WBA super welterweight title last year.

There are short time frames in which Pacquiao would be able to seal a comeback to the sport, however, due to his senate schedule in the Phillippines.

But Pacquiao is adamant that his sporting dreams are secondary to the current pandemic, with coronavirus continuing to disrupt everyday life across the globe.

He added: ‘This is the first thing we need to pay attention to.’

The notorious puncher is also aware of the potential effects should Filipinos living on the street not be fed, amid concerns of mass looting.

‘That’s chaos and that’s what I fear could happen,’ Pacquiao said.