Manny Pacquiao REFUSES to step up and fight P4P king Gennady Golovkin at middleweight as ‘it’s too big for me’

MANNY PACQUIAO has refused to step up and fight pound-for-pound king Gennady Golovkin at middleweight – as it’s “too big”.

The boxing legend’s former coach, Freddie Roach, has urged Pacman to take on GGG for the middleweight world title.

But WBA welterweight champ Pacquiao, 41, said at this stage in his career he doesn’t want to fight above the 147lb welterweight limit.

Pacquiao told the Manila Times: “As long as it is 147 pounds, I am OK with that.

“But if it’s above that, it’s too big for me.”

Pacquiao did famously jump up a weight division once, to take on Antonio Margarito.

In 2010, the Filipino star fought at super-welterweight in the “Eighth Wonder of the World” at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.

Pacquiao won the fight via unanimous decision, but ten years on revealed Margarito was too big.

He added: “No more. I did not really have a hard time then, but he was too big.”

Pacman was asked if he’d compromise and fight at super-welterweight once more for Golovkin.

But again, the boxing legend was unsure, saying: “154lbs? It depends, I guess.

“But there’s no negotiation [between the camps].”

Golovkin has a career 40-1-1 record, including 35 KOs, while veteran Pacquiao boasts a 62-7-2 record, with 39 KOs.

But Kazakh star Golovkin most-recently tipped the scales at 159.2lbs in October 2019 for his IBF title win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

Pacman, meanwhile, weighed in at 146.5lbs for his split-decision victory over the previously-undefeated Keith Thurman in July of last year.