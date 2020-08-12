Manny Pacquiao responds to Gennady Golovkin fight suggestion

Manny Pacquiao has ruled out moving to middleweight to take on KO machine Gennady Golovkin.

The Filipino’s trainer Freddie Roach had suggested his pupil step up from 147lb to 160lb in order to take on the hard-hitting Kazakh.

But at the age of 41, Pacquiao has no plans to put himself in the firing range in the higher weight division.

“As long as it is at 147 pounds,” he said. “I’m ok with that. But if it’s above that, it’s too big for me, 154 pounds? It depends I guess, but there are no negotiations right now.”

And as there is little prospect of Golovkin attempting to make the welterweight limit, the fight looks dead in the water.

His former trainer Abel Sanchez said: “Manny Pacquiao is at the point where he really does not need any of the young champions, so that is a big step.

“I think it would be difficult to make the weight comfortably and if there is a rehydration limit, that makes it more difficult for Golovkin. “Having to drain himself to make 154. Plus being drained and sluggish because of weight loss, could that be a problem and with Manny’s hand speed.

“Manny Pacquiao is a small fighter. I believe he started as a flyweight, so the size difference would make a difference.”

Pacquiao has not fought for more than a year since he outpointed Keith Thurman last July.

He had hoped to take on Mikey Garcia this summer in Saudi Arabia but that fight has been put on hold.

Golovkin, 38, meanwhile, has been out of action since last October when he outpointed Sergiy Derevyanchenko to restore his status as world champion.

He had hoped to take on Canelo Alvarez for a third time later this year but that fight too has been delayed, likely until next May.