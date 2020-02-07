Manny Pacquiao’s manager reveals rematch with Floyd Mayweather is a no go

The long-teased rematch between Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather appears to be dead in the water, according to the Filipino’s manager.

Pacquiao and Mayweather finally fought in 2015 with the American going on to record an underwhelming points victory.

There has been plenty of talk since at various points that they’d agree on a second fight but it seems that is no longer a possibility.

Pacquiao’s manager spoke to ESPN and said: ‘Mayweather’s told us, “I’m retired, I’m not fighting”.

Despite the insistence that ‘Money’ has retired, the man himself continues to flirt with the idea of a comeback on social media.

In the wake of Conor McGregor’s blistering 40-second comeback win in the UFC last month, Mayweather posted mocked-up posters promoting a possible rematch with the Irishman and scrap with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

UFC president Dana White is also working with Mayweather and recently said: ‘If things play out the way Floyd and I think they will, I will probably sit down with Al Haymon in March and get a deal on paper.

‘If everything goes our way, Floyd and I would be doing something in October or November.’

Mayweather has not fought in an official professional capacity since retiring at 50-0 having beaten McGregor.

Pacquiao meanwhile has plans to fight in the summer with Errol Spence, Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter all possible opponents.