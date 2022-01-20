Manu Tuilagi and George Ford are among the key players missing from Eddie Jones’ England Six Nations 2022 squad.

Jones has reduced the Saracens’ squad to just four players, with Mako and Billy Vunipola once again missing out.

Whether the Saracens players who had formed the core of Eddie Jones’ 2019 World Cup squad were in decline was a running theme that he dismissed during England’s disastrous Six Nations performance last year.

Jones has fudged and denied it at various times, and it was only recently that he stated that his Saracens stalwarts had suffered heavy spiritual and physical blows as a result of their salary-cap relegation to the second tier of English rugby union.

Strangely, Sarries are now in second place in the Premiership and could win it.

So, has Jones gotten ahead of the selection process this time, or is he still catching up?

Only the captain Owen Farrell and the totemic Maro Itoje were included in England’s 36-man Six Nations squad for 2022, and only the captain and the totemic Maro Itoje have remained as England constants through the post-World Cup upheaval.

The omission of Saracens forwards Mako and Billy Vunipola, the out-and-in treatment of Jamie George, and the overlooking of a handful of other possible picks from the London side, in addition to the exile of Leicester fly-half George Ford, is continued with Jones doubling down on his autumn selection, even as the Tigers sit atop the league.

With his 77 caps and two Premiership player-of-the-month awards this season, does it follow that Jones has decided Marcus Smith is the best fly-half in England – as we wait to see how the young Harlequin copes with the Six Nations’ extraordinary assault on body and mind?

Injuries have muddied this picture of England’s old-new midfield.

Manu Tuilagi is out for at least the first two Six Nations matches against Scotland and Italy, with his club Sale Sharks expecting him to be out until the end of February.

Jones may be leaning toward a 10-12 combination of Smith and Farrell, who were only seen briefly in the three November Tests after Farrell was forced to miss the first match against Tonga due to coronavirus and then injured his ankle.

