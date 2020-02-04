Manu Tuilagi OUT of England’s Six Nations clash with Scotland

England centre Manu Tuilagi has been ruled out of Saturday’s mammoth Calcutta Cup clash against Scotland due to a groin injury.

The 28-year-old, who went off early in the first half of the 24-17 Six Nations defeat by France in Paris, had been included in an unchanged squad for the Edinburgh clash.

However, an MRI scan has confirmed that Tuilagi suffered a ‘low-grade groin strain’, ruling him out of the game.

But while Eddie Jones confirmed he will miss Saturday’s clash with Scotland at Murrayfield, he is optimistic he will return for the rest of the tournament.

‘Manu had his MRI scan last night and he has a slight, low-grade adductor strain. We’re hopeful he’ll be fit for Ireland. It’s very good news, outstanding news,’ Jones said.

Jonathan Joseph of Bath is the primary candidate to replace him in England’s No 13 shirt, in the absence of the injured Henry Slade.

Elliot Daly could be considered for a move infield, while Jones pointed to the presence of Northampton rookie Fraser Dingwall in explaining that he saw no need to call up another centre as cover.