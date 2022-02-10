Manuel Akanji, a transfer target for Manchester United, is demanding DOUBLE his current salary from Dortmund.

Manuel Akanji, a transfer target for Manchester United, is demanding DOUBLE his current salary after Dortmund set a price for the defender.

Manuel Akanji, a transfer target for Manchester United, is said to want to DOUBLE his salary after Borussia Dortmund set their asking price for the defender.

In recent seasons, the Swiss international has established himself in the Bundesliga as a capable center-back.

Since joining Dortmund from Basel in 2018, he has made 148 appearances for the club.

He has also become a regular for the Swiss national team as a result of his meteoric rise.

His country has capped the 26-year-old 38 times.

Dortmund has been attempting to tie him down to a new contract, increasing his £4.2 million contract to a more lucrative £6.75 million.

Akanji, on the other hand, has refused to sign because he is demanding £8.4 million.

Meanwhile, Ralf Rangnick has been scouting the centre-back in the hopes of reuniting with Jadon Sancho.

The 63-year-old German coach’s first choice, according to Bild, was to sign Bayern Munich’s Niklas Sule.

However, he has agreed to join Dortmund at the end of the current season.

As a result, as Rangnick seeks to improve the club’s defensive options, Akanji has become a top priority.

Dortmund, on the other hand, has set a £21 million price tag that Man United must meet if they are to sign him.

The Bundesliga club has extended Akanji’s contract until the 2022-23 season.

Dortmund is hoping to use the proceeds from the sale of the defender to fund the signing of Freiburg defender Niclas Schlotterbeck.

Rangnick, on the other hand, wants to strengthen United’s defense, which has been lacking so far this season.

In the top half of the Premier League table, only Southampton has conceded more goals, with United conceding 31 times in 23 games.

They were undone again on Tuesday night, as relegation-threatened Burnley held them to a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor thanks to a second-half Jay Rodriguez goal.

