Many players in the world of football are killed in tragic accidents.

Ahmet Calik’s untimely death brings to mind the deaths of many other footballers, including Reyes, Sala, and Sural.

On Tuesday, Turkish footballer Ahmet Calik died in a car accident, reminding everyone that he was not the only player in the world who had died in a car accident.

Here are some of the most heartbreaking losses in football history:

Sural, a Czech striker, is survived by his wife and two children.

Josef Sural, a Czech striker for the Turkish club Alanyaspor, died in a car accident in the Turkish Mediterranean province of Antalya at the age of 28.

The accident occurred on April 29, 2019, while a minibus carrying Alanyaspor players was returning home from an away game against Kayserispor in Turkiye’s central Kayseri province.

Sural died in a hospital as a result of his injuries, leaving behind a wife and two children.

Reyes, a Spanish actor, was killed in a car accident.

On June 1, 2019, Spanish footballer Jose Antonio Reyes died in a car accident in Seville’s southwestern Utrera district.

When he died at the age of 35, he was a member of the Spanish second-tier club Extremadura.

Reyes was a Sevilla alumnus who had previously represented the club’s youth and reserve teams.

Reyes moved from Sevilla to Arsenal in the 2003-04 season for a career-high €20 million ((dollar)22.4 million, establishing himself as one of the most promising young prospects of the early 2000s.

Reyes preferred to join city rivals Atletico Madrid and Portuguese giants Benfica before returning to his hometown of Sevilla in 2012.

Reyes won league titles with Arsenal and Real Madrid, as well as the European League five times, more than any other player in the competition’s history.

Sala was killed in a plane crash.

Emiliano Sala, an Argentinian footballer, died of head and trunk injuries after a plane carrying him from Nantes, France, to Cardiff crashed into the English Channel on January.

21st of April, 2019.

Sala, 28, was on his way to join Cardiff City after signing a contract, but his plane vanished from radar near the Channel Islands.

The plane’s wreckage was discovered by a private individual.

