Maradona hails Liverpool boss Klopp; recalls 2005 UCL final

Argentina legend Diego Maradona has spoken of his admiration for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and says he “is always going forward”.

The legendary former Argentina star is starring in ‘Maradona in Mexico’ a Netflix documentary featuring the soccer great’s time in “Culiacan, the heart of the Sinaloa Cartel, to save the local team, the Dorados”.

Maradona, 59, who is back on the touchline with Argentinian outfit Gimnasia de la Plata, has said he is a huge fan of Klopp and has recalled the 2005 Champions League final when Reds fans kept him awake.

“I love what he conveys, the type that gives me confidence. Before at Dortmund and now in the Premier League, Klopp is always going forward,” said Maradona.

“The Liverpool supporters didn’t let me go to sleep the night before (the 2005 CL final), there were 10 of them to every three Milan supporters.

“They showed their unconditional support at half-time when they were losing 3-0 and still they didn’t stop singing.”