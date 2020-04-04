Marathon aces Gabius and Petros in search of meaning

“The big marathons are fun events,” says Arne Gabius. “A few years ago I would have torn off the head of anyone who said something like that. But now it is becoming clear that the longer the pandemic lasts, the more correct it is to cancel sporting events. ”Gabius will be 40 years old next year, four months before he wants to run the marathon at the Olympic Games. He is the fastest marathon runner in Germany and has improved the record for the more than 42 kilometers to 2: 08.33 hours. His family and his medical training prevent him, like so many top athletes, from facing nothing since the postponement of the Olympic Games, from the great emptiness. “If I look at the pictures from New York and see the death rate of the infection,” says Gabius, “I can hardly imagine that the marathon will be run there on November 1st.”





FAZ.NET completely Access to all exclusive F + items. Special offer: For new customers now only 1 € per week for the next four months. Learn more

Gabius, who is still in high altitude training in Kenya, is now getting ready for the corona virus. He deals with its spread and mortality, with its control and with the treatment of Covid 19 patients every evening. Then the day is over, then the two-and-a-half-year-old son he has been taking care of in bed since the childminder had to close her daycare. Then Gabius reads specialist publications and studies and prepares to be used soon.

“I am ready in the event that the clinics here in Stuttgart have personnel problems,” says Gabius. “Then I’ll get in touch.” So far he has no time for it. Gabius says his wife, a lawyer, is systemically important with her work at home, only half jokingly. It is she who feeds the family.

The Vienna Marathon on April 19, in which Gabius wanted to run for a decent prize money and qualify for the Olympics, has been canceled. Now the father looks after the son. If he runs, then moderately – and without a goal. “I am practically banned from working,” says Gabius. Since he knows why, he keeps his distance. “I don’t do speed runs,” he says. “I don’t want to scamper past people at the moment.” There is only one place in emergency care for children in Baden-Württemberg, says Gabius, when both parents are doing socially relevant work. As soon as the number of infections soars, he is certain, a solution will be found.

Petros is considering switching to the railway

“I totally lost my motivation,” complains Amanal Petros. “I don’t know what to do.” Fifteen years younger than Gabius, he’s one of the athletes who fell into a deep hole. He’d been practically uninterrupted at the training camp since the fall; first to prepare for the first marathon of his life in December. And since he finished the long run in Valencia in 2: 10.29 hours and thus undercut the standard for Tokyo 2020, he has been working on running 5000 and 10,000 meters faster than ever before. Then the German Athletics Association called him and his training group from the training camp in Iten in the Kenyan highlands back to Germany. Now Amanal Petros is jogging, training with hand weights in his apartment in Bielefeld and doing balance exercises on the balance board. “Since I have no goal,” he says, “hard training would be physical injury.”

He cannot assess what his Olympic qualifications will be worth in 2021. In December he wants to run again in Valencia for safety. However, the marathon is not his great love: “It really hurts, and at the Olympic Games it does not take place in Tokyo, but in Sapporo.” Instead of walking an hour and a half north of the Olympic city, he would prefer to run on the track of the Olympic stadium start. He missed the norm for the World Cup in Doha 2019 by over 5000 meters by two hundredths of a second – the biggest disappointment of his young career so far. The competitions in which he now wanted to qualify for the much more important event have been canceled.

Wuhan, the eight million city in China, in which the Corona virus was first noticed, is a cipher for Gabius like most people. Petros knows them. He was there five months ago and still raves today – not about the two silver medals he won there, over 5,000 and 10,000 meters. But from the opening ceremony of the military world championship to which he was assigned as a sports soldier in October. “The highlight of my life” he says about the opening ceremony in the stadium with 60,000 visitors. “Simply bomb.” Nothing but a memory, since he experiences the sporting nothing. Petros knows that not only is he missing the race and the races. “I am extremely sorry for the hobby runners,” he says. “They also have no marathons and no city runs.”

It is quite possible that there will be a second wave of infections in 2021, the medical doctor Gabius thinks. “Then we will cancel races again and maybe also the Olympics.” He pleads to only admit participants who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 – with a vaccine that has yet to be developed.

Kurt Ring, cross-country trainer at LG Regensburg, has long known what to do in the event of all cancellations. He took the pace out of the training of his runners weeks ago. Who cares best times, he says, when the world is suffering from a pandemic? His athletes should keep fit to survive the possible infection without damage. He does not want to complain about the absence of competitions. “You should do something useful with the medals that are now left lying,” he suggests. “They should be given to everyday heroes, nurses and geriatric nurses who do meaningful work.”