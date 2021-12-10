Marca, a Spanish football website, has named Celtic’s crest as one of the best in the world.

In a new poll conducted by Spanish football website Marca, Celtic’s crest was voted among the best in the world.

In Spain and Latin America, over 10 million fans participated in the poll.

With the beautiful game on a break, football sites and clubs around the world have been doing their best to keep fans occupied and entertained.

Among them, the Spanish football bible Marca polled fans to determine the most beautiful club crests in the world.

Celtic supporters will be pleased to learn that the club’s crest came in second place in the poll, which drew over 10 million votes from fans across Spain and Latin America.

The four-leaf clover crest on Celtic’s jersey received nearly 25,000 votes, outnumbering club crests from AC Milan, Juventus, Bayern Munich, PSG, and Boca Juniors.

Celtic came in 15th place in the global club crest poll thanks to the votes.

Club crests for Real Madrid, Fenerbache, Barcelona, and Colo-Colo were displayed in front of them in the poll.

In terms of British teams, only Liverpool and Manchester United’s badges were higher, as Raja Casablanca won the title of best in the world with 3.7 million votes.

There were no other Scots in the top 50 teams.

To see the complete poll, go HERE.