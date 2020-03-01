Marcelo Bielsa insists Leeds will rally behind Kiko Casilla after star was hit with ban

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa says goalkeeper Kiko Casilla will ‘receive all the love’ he needs to recover from the stigma of being banned for racially abusing an opponent.

Bielsa, who insists his 33-year-old Spaniard is not a racist, said Leeds will accept the decision to suspend Casilla for eight matches after being found guilty of abusing Charlton’s Jonathan Leko on September 28.

‘Kiko is a great human being and of course a situation like this affects him. All of us will support him. We admire him for his behaviour since he joined us.

‘He played for one of the best clubs in the world (Real Madrid) and showed humility. He supports minorities, people who are not included in society. The small groups. He doesn’t do it publicly but we know his great behaviour in the human sense.

‘He is not in good condition to talk about this situation, he is the one living with it. All of us against racists, he is the first one. From now he will receive all the love he shared with us.’

Without Casilla, Leeds beat Hull City 4-0 on Saturday to remain in a strong position in the automatic promotion places.