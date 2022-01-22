Marcelo Bielsa’s creative problem-solving has transformed Leeds into the Premier League’s good guys.

Thanks to Marcelo Bielsa’s innovative problem-solving, Leeds have become the Premier League’s good guys.

While rival clubs have been successful in postponing matches due to player shortages, Bielsa has dealt with Leeds’ injury crisis by putting his faith in the club’s academy.

It’s a major plot twist for the year 2022.

Leeds United have been cast as the moral saviours of the Premier League season, despite the fact that their supporters enjoy the animosity they generate.

Marcelo Bielsa’s willingness to persevere with youth and keep marching on has stood out in a deep winter where pandemic postponements have occasionally felt phony – Liverpool’s false positives and Arsenal’s nixing of the north London derby come to mind –

Bielsa has turned to the club’s thriving academy in the face of an injury crisis.

Leeds had seven teenagers on the bench against West Ham last weekend, including 15-year-old Archie Gray, but they shone in a 3-2 victory that effectively eliminated them from the relegation race.

They will be without talisman Patrick Bamford for the visit of Newcastle on Saturday.

Leeds have managed to generate momentum without key players like Bamford, Liam Cooper, and Robin Koch for periods of time, which speaks volumes about Bielsa’s alchemy.

It has also silenced critics who questioned his methods, citing the injury list as a direct result of a steady diet of training ground Murderball and the demand for a ferocious pressing game.

Bielsa described it as “finding solutions” this week, and the manager’s ingenuity is largely responsible for the success of repositioning Luke Ayling as a central defensive lynchpin and Germany defender Koch as a deep-lying midfielder.

Leeds’ second act in the Premier League has arguably been all the more impressive because of the way they’ve adapted to issues that would have sunk less capable coaches last season.

“We’ve always been challenged,” Bielsa said, “but sometimes it’s a situation to fortify the group’s strength.”

Newcastle United is attempting the polar opposite of Leeds United’s mid-season rebuild.

The additions of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood have filled a few gaps, but the expected revolution has been stifled by savvy selling clubs imposing a high “Newcastle premium.”

They’re on their way to Elland Road in search of answers and a name.

