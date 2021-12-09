Marcelo’s 15-year trophy-laden Real Madrid career is set to come to an end with a transfer to Fluminense at the end of the season.

After 15 years and 22 trophies at the Bernabeu, Real Madrid legend Marcelo looks set to depart at the end of the season.

According to reports, the 33-year-old’s Real Madrid contract expires this summer, and he is unlikely to sign a new deal.

According to the Mirror, Brazilian giants Fluminese are interested in signing Marcelo on a free transfer, in what would be an emotional return to the club he left to join Real Madrid in 2007.

Botofago, Fluminese’s Brazilian rivals, are also interested in signing the veteran defender.

Marcelo has fallen down the pecking order at left-back since Ferland Mendy’s arrival at the Bernabeu in 2019.

And club president Florentino Perez does not appear to have any plans to keep Marcelo at the club after his current contract expires.

Perez, on the other hand, is eager to get rid of deadwood in order to fund a move for Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid is said to have ‘agreed a contract’ with Antonio Rudiger, who is expected to leave Chelsea at the end of the season.

Marcelo’s wages could be cut to help fund those moves, though his departure from the club would undoubtedly be painful.

The veteran left-back has made 533 appearances for Real Madrid in his career.

During his 15 years in Spain, he has also won FOUR Champions League titles.

Following the departure of stalwart Sergio Ramos, Marcelo was named club captain at the Bernabeu in the summer.

In doing so, the Brazilian made history as the club’s first non-Spanish captain in 117 years.

But his time as captain appears to be dwindling, with the veteran’s departure looming.

