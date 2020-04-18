Marco Simone cricitizes AC Milan for selling Piatek

Former AC Milan player Marco Simone criticized AC Milan for transferring Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek to Hertha Berlin.

“I think they shouldn’t have let Piatek go. The Pole is young and he is still learning on the pitch. The cooperation with [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic would be beneficial for him as he had someone to share the responsibility for scoring,” Simone was quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“They would create a dangerous attack. If Zlatan leaves, a center forward will be missing at San Siro,” he added.

Piatek left San Siro during the winter market after Hertha offered nearly 30 million euro for him, and AC Milan is believed in need to strenghen the attack as Ibrahimovic’ contract expires in July 2020.

Simone urged the club to buy a sniper in the summer.

“They could hire Arkadiusz Milik from Napoli or try to bring Edinson Cavani, or Mauro Icardi, It would be even better. Buying Mauro would be the perfect solution for Milan. I also think that they should keep Rafael Leao. He has strengh and talent,” he claimed.

The Italian also expressed his support to the 54-year-old coach Stefano Pioli who’s believed to leave the club after the season.

“I’ve heard that the club have reach pre-agreement with Ralf Rangnick and if it’s true, it’s a pity and ridiculous situation. It’s not a proper time to do things like that,” concluded Simone.