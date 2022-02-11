Marcos Alonso, a Chelsea midfielder, criticizes former manager Frank Lampard and spills the beans on the West Bromwich Albion brawl.

Marcos Alonso, a Chelsea midfielder, criticizes former manager Frank Lampard and spills the beans on the West Bromwich Albion squabble.

MARCOS ALONSO has spoken out about his West Brom squabble with former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, insisting that he did not do anything wrong.

In September 2020, the Blues left-back was hooked at halftime against the Baggies at the Hawthorns, with the West London club trailing 3-0.

Following the dramatic 3-3 tie, it was reported that the Spanish defender went straight to the team bus rather than watching the match with his teammates.

This was said to enrage Lampard, who slammed the ex-Sunderland player in front of the team.

Alonso was never used again by Lampard, who left him out of every matchday squad until Thomas Tuchel was appointed.

And now, Alonso has spoken out about the incident, claiming that Lampard misinterpreted what had happened.

“The manager didn’t take it well,” he told The Athletic, “but I explained everything that happened.”

“He thought I left before the game ended, but I told him that wasn’t the case.”

In the locker room, there were some medical personnel who could give you the information you need.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

“I was upstairs watching the game when they [West Brom security] told me I couldn’t be here with five minutes to go, so I went downstairs to the locker room.”

“I then went to the coach before the team returned after the referee blew the whistle.”

“It wasn’t with malice in my heart that I wanted to leave, but I had a shower at halftime, a shower upstairs, and then I just left.”

“Of course, I was dissatisfied with how the game went and everything, but I had no intention of doing so.”

“I immediately checked with my teammates to see if anyone was offended or anything, but everyone seemed to be fine.”

“I was out (of the side) for a while, but then I was back,” he added.

In my career, Chelsea has been the most significant club.

“I want to repay them for all of the chances they gave me.”

It’s the only thing I’m aiming for.

There will be good times and bad times, and managers will come and go.

“I have a contract with Chelsea, and I am dedicated to the club.”

In the absence of Ben Chilwell, Xabi Alonso is expected to start against Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final on Saturday.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.