Marcos Llorente names his dog Anfield a month after Atletico Madrid star’s Champions League heroics

Marcos Llorente revealed he has named his dog ‘Anfield’ a month after the Atletico Madrid star’s heroics knocked holders Liverpool out of the Champions League.

The 25-year-old was introduced off the bench to superb effect on Merseyside, with his extra-time double consigning the hosts to defeat.

And Llorente has gone to extreme lengths to commemorate his memorable performance at the famous stadium, and shared his hilarious choice of name with his Instagram followers.

Diego Simeone’s men travelled to Liverpool with a slender first-leg lead, and appeared shellshocked after Roberto Firmino’s finish handed the hosts an aggregate lead amid an electric atmosphere.

But Llorente, sent into the fray as a 56th minute substitute, soon single-handedly changed the course of the last 16 tie.

After capitalising on a poor clearance from stand-in Reds stopper Adrian, Llorente pounced with a low finish – and the former Real Madrid ace then struck again deep into extra time to leave Liverpool needing two goals to qualify.

Alvaro Morata secured Atletico’s dramatic victory to inflict further misery on the home supporters, and Llorente has revealed that his double unsurprisingly still remains fresh in his mind.

The midfielder posted a photo of his adorable pet, alongside the caption ‘Anfield watching the world go by…’, with football having been brought to a halt amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The La Liga giants recently announced a package of wage cuts and temporary redundancies that will affect as many as 500 of their employees, including players.

The club’s costly spending spree last summer, which included the £27million addition of Llorente, stretched their budget to an extent that a new striker was unable to be recruited in January.

Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil said wage cuts were necessary to guarantee the ‘survival of the club’ with the staff being paid despite the season being suspended indefinitely, which has impacted revenues of clubs across Europe.