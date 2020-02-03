Marcos Rojo reveals his mother was the reason why he decided to leave Manchester United in January

Marcos Rojo said that he was told to leave Manchester United for a return to Argentina – by his mother.

The defender sealed a return to former club Estudiantes La Plata the day before deadline day, signing a loan move until the end of the current season.

Rojo grew up in La Plata and came through the Estudiantes academy before moving to Europe in 2011 where he has since played for Spartak Moscow, Sporting Libson and United.

The 29-year-old told El Intransigente: ‘Many things came together. I need to play, return to my level, the family insisted, my old woman told me to come back.

‘I had many offers to go to other clubs, but what’s better than being at home. I hope to be on the pitch as soon as possible.

‘I want to go to practice and be with the boys as soon as possible. I’m very happy. It’s something I dreamed of, there was a chance and it could be done. I talked to Sebastian (Veron) quite a lot but one day my head clicked and I decided to return. It all came together.’

Rojo joined Manchester United in 2014 for £16million and featured 122 times in all competitions for the Red Devils.

Despite winning the FA Cup, EFL Cup, Community Shield and the 2017 Europa League title during his time at Old Trafford, opportunities to play were few and far between in recent years.

Injuries and competition with the likes of Ashley Young and Luke Shaw restricted Rojo to just 17 Premier League appearances for United in the last two-and-a-half years.

The 29-year-old said that a lack of playing time, as well as his mother, was another big reason why he decided to return home to Argentina.

He added: ‘I suffered a lot of injuries lately, I went to the bench a lot. And I needed to compete and what better than to do it at home.

‘Argentine football grew a lot and this is going to be a beautiful challenge. I talked with almost everyone and they helped me at this time. I don’t know what to say to the fans, it’s incredible.’