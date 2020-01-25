Marcos Rojo ‘will join Estudiantes on loan’ after Manchester United failed to find a buyer

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is reportedly set to join his former club Estudiantes on a loan spell until the end of the season.

The Old Trafford hierarchy failed to broker a permanent deal for the out of favour centre back’s departure this month.

But according to The Mirror, Estudiantes chairman Juan Sebastian Veron, the former United midfielder, has handed Rojo an escape route from his top flight nightmare.

It is believed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided Rojo held no future in his plans, despite the 29-year-old’s contract not expiring for another 18 months. That deal also contains the option for a one-season extension.

The United boss allowed Rojo time away from the club to secure a transfer, with the club facing the possibility of having the defender on their payroll until the summer of 2022.

The top flight giants may have to hand Rojo a hefty pay-off on his £100,000 wage packet, however.

Rojo progressed through the youth system at Estudiantes, making 43 appearances for the club between 2008 and 2011, before joining Spartak Moscow.

La Nacion believe that the club are awaiting approval from United to tie up the short-term loan, although the Old Trafford outfit would prefer to ship out Rojo to a European club in order to increase his transfer value.

The centre half visited his boyhood side during his previous visits to his homeland, and also trained with them last year.

And Veron confirmed that Estudiantes are interested in their ex-player, saying: ‘Hopefully Manchester can see that there is no economic issue that we can match, but that it happens on the other side and that we can seduce it.

‘We are working so that it can come. He has everything to keep playing in Europe, but seeks continuity.’