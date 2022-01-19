Marcos Rojo’s housemaid has been arrested after a break-in at his home resulted in the theft of watches, jewelry, and money.

After a break-in at his home on a gated residential estate in Argentina, police arrested a housemaid working for former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo.

Watches, jewelry, cash, and other valuables were stolen from the 44-year-old woman.

Rojo, who now plays for Boca Juniors, discovered the break-in when he returned home in the early hours of Tuesday morning after watching his team play against Colo Colo from Chile.

According to local reports, the intruders used the code to turn off the alarm after entering the property, and there was no immediate damage to the perimeter fence surrounding the gated estate where Rojo and his family live.

His wife, Eugenia Lusardo, allegedly told detectives that their female employee spent most of Monday cleaning the area where the majority of the valuables were taken.

Although the total amount of money stolen has not been revealed, it has been described as “significant.”

The worth of the missing watches, jewelry, and other items, including an iPhone, has not been revealed.

Rojo, who joined Boca Juniors on a free transfer after 122 appearances for Manchester United, has yet to issue an official statement.

However, he confirmed the break-in and expressed his displeasure with the alleged ‘inside job’ by reposting a local paper tweet about the incident, which read: “Regrettably, Marcos Rojo’s and his family’s home was broken into while he was watching Boca Juniors’ match against Colo-Colo.

“It’s only natural that the authorities look into how something like this could happen in a secure area.”

Several European-based footballers have been the victims of break-ins in recent years, with some of the intruders engaging in violent confrontations.

Joao Cancelo of Man City and Nicolas Otamendi, now of Benfica, were the final two.

In a surprise ambush his children were caught up in last month, Otamendi had a belt around his neck and his hands tied behind his back as he returned home from a game.

In October, Rojo received a five-match suspension and a £18,000 fine for his role in Boca Juniors’ controversial Copa Libertadores defeat, which included a tunnel brawl with rivals Atletico Mineirao.

The father of three sat out of his team’s 2-0 victory over Colo Colo in a summer tournament game.

