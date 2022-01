Marcus Freeman Reacts To Notre Dame’s Collapse In Five Words

Marcus Freeman, the new head coach of Notre Dame, didn’t say much after his team’s embarrassing loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday.

What he did say, however, has a lot of weight for him going forward.

“The honeymoon period is over,” said Freeman.

Marcus Freeman Has 5-Word Response To Notre Dame’s Collapse

Marcus Freeman Has 5-Word Response To Notre Dame’s Collapse