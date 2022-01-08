Marcus Freeman, the coach of Notre Dame, has a telling remark about Ohio State.

Marcus Freeman, the head coach of Notre Dame, made an eye-opening remark about Ohio State.

In an interview at the All-American Bowl on Saturday afternoon, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman mentioned Ohio State University.

Freeman enjoyed his time at Ohio State University.

However, he is now a coach at Notre Dame.

In the coming years, he’ll almost certainly have to compete with the Buckeyes for recruits.

He’s not going to criticize Ohio State in such a situation.

Instead, when meeting with recruits, Freeman will sell Notre Dame and everything it has to offer.

“I loved my time at Ohio State and would not be here if I hadn’t,” Freeman said.

“However, we believe that Notre Dame offers you something that no other university in the country can.

“That’s the chance to win a national championship, be groomed for an NFL draft pick, and join a network from this degree that will set you up for the rest of your life.”

Notre Dame Coach Marcus Freeman Has Telling Comment About Ohio State

Notre Dame Coach Marcus Freeman Has Telling Comment About Ohio State

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman during his halftime interview at the All-American Bowl: “I loved my time at Ohio State, and wouldn’t be here if I didn’t spend that time there. But we believe that Notre Dame offers you something that nowhere else in the country can give you.” — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) January 8, 2022