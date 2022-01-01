Marcus Freeman’s First Game As Notre Dame Coach Receives Positive Reaction From The Football World

Marcus Freeman’s First Game As Notre Dame Coach Receives Positive Reaction From CFB World

At Notre Dame, the Marcus Freeman era is off to a fantastic start.

While there is still plenty of football to be played this Saturday afternoon, we can’t overlook Notre Dame’s Fiesta Bowl victory over Oklahoma State, which they won 28-14.

Jack Coan, the quarterback for Notre Dame, has had an outstanding first half.

With over 340 passing yards and four touchdowns, the senior has already made an impression.

Michael Mayer, the star tight end, has put on a show for those watching the Fiesta Bowl, catching five passes for 43 yards and two touchdowns.

CFB World Reacts To Marcus Freeman’s First Game As Notre Dame Coach

The Marcus Freeman Era is off to a hot start ☘️#CFB pic.twitter.com/qlIlN3rPcZ — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) January 1, 2022

A team has never made a bigger upgrade in head coach coolness than Notre Dame shedding Brian Kelly and hiring Marcus Freeman. Even if they lose a few more games a year, it’s just such a better life — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) January 1, 2022

Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame is a juggernaut. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) January 1, 2022

Marcus Freeman is an upgrade for Notre Dame. #HotTakes#2022thoughts — Alex Rozier (@RozierReports) January 1, 2022