Marcus Harris is set to be dropped from Australia’s team for the fifth Ashes Test, but Mitchell Starc may return.

Marcus Harris is set to be dropped from Australia’s team for the fifth Ashes Test, but Mitchell Starc could return.

Australia is likely to shuffle their batting order voluntarily, but their bowling attack has a number of fitness concerns.

Mitchell Starc has told Australia that he is eager to play the day-night Ashes Test this week and does not want to be rested.

In this series, the fast bowler has appeared in all four games, taking 15 wickets at a strike rate of 26.60.

In the nine day-night matches he has played so far, he has taken 52 wickets at an average of 18.23, making him the most successful bowler in pink-ball Test history.

Tony Dodemaide, Australia’s national selector, has revealed that the 31-year-old may be rested this week ahead of the white-ball series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka next month, as well as three Tests in Pakistan in March.

“We’re very aware of his workload,” Dodemaide said.

“He’s a key player for us not only in this match, but also in the white-ball series and the next four or five months,” says the coach.

Starc, on the other hand, is keen to play in Hobart.

He described the game as “a pink ball game.”

“I’m in a good mood.”

I’ve had a couple of days to prepare for the Test match.

We have training tonight, and I’m hoping it won’t be my turn to rest, but I’m looking forward to it regardless.

“It’s entirely up to the selectors,” says the author.

I’m not looking for a break; it’s the final Ashes Test, and it’s pink ball, so I’d like to play.

Selectors are in charge, but I’m not going to ask for a break.”

Following the return of Travis Head, who missed the Sydney Test with Covid, Australia looks set to drop opener Marcus Harris in order to keep Usman Khawaja in the team for Hobart.

In Head’s absence at the SCG, Khawaja scored two hundreds from No 5.

Now he appears to be on his way up the order as Australia looks to keep the in-form Khawaja in their XI.

With the fitness of bowlers Scott Boland and Jhye Richardson in doubt, Michael Neser, who made his Test debut during the second Test in Adelaide, could be called into Australia’s squad this week.

