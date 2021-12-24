Marcus Maddison on why he retired from football: ‘I was thinking that if I crashed my car, I wouldn’t have to play.’

Marcus Maddison on why he quit football: ‘I was thinking that if I crashed my car, I wouldn’t have to play.’

Maddison was a supremely gifted player who fell out of love with the game, quit at Bolton, and began streaming full-time.

At halftime, Marcus Maddison announced his retirement from professional football in the Macron Stadium dressing room, broken by the sport that had provided him with a livelihood while also draining him.

In April, he was substituted as his team lost to Harrogate Town in front of an empty stadium at Bolton.

It was his third club in less than a year, the pressure of lockdown and a career spent fighting the conformity that football demands of its players finally forcing him – finally – to face his demons head on.

“I struggled with everything for a long time,” he says, “but I just put it in the back of my mind and got through it.”

“I used to wake up every morning thinking, ‘If I crash my car, I won’t have to go to training.’

That used to bother me even when I was playing well for [former club]Peterborough.

“I waited for Saturday or Tuesday to be able to play.

But the rest of it……” he pauses.

“I’m not interested in any of the nonsense that comes with the game.”

Managers tell you what you have to eat and when you have to do certain things.

It’s difficult to deal with fans who criticize you when you play poorly.

Football players are not robots, contrary to popular belief.

“I don’t believe I’m alone in thinking this, but players don’t say it because they know managers and fans don’t want to hear it.”

It’s just a job.”

Maddison isn’t your ordinary football player.

He was born in County Durham and spent time in Newcastle United’s academy before being released – along with the rest of his age group – as the club rose through the Premier League ranks.

He got an early glimpse of how the sport can sometimes treat its mavericks as a gifted forward who played off-the-cuff.

“The manager, Alan Pardew, sent Hatem Ben Arfa down to train with us [the under-23s].”

I didn’t notice that he was overweight.

The individual in question.

