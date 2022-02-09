Marcus Morris was ejected from the game after a hard foul on Ja Morant.

Marcus Morris was ejected from the game for a hard foul on Ja Morant.

Ja Morant, the point guard for the Memphis Grizzlies, is known for his ferocious attacks on the rim.

However, the 22-year-old superstar was confronted with an equally violent challenge on Tuesday night.

Morant took a big hit from Marcus Morris as he attacked the basket on a fast break during tonight’s matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Morris received a Flagrant 2 and was ejected after striking Morant in the face, causing him to fall awkwardly to the FedEx Forum floor.

Here’s a link to the play:

Marcus Morris Ejected For Hard Foul On Ja Morant

Marcus Morris Ejected For Hard Foul On Ja Morant