Marcus Morris was ejected from the game after a hard foul on Ja Morant.

Marcus Morris was ejected from the game for a hard foul on Ja Morant.
Ja Morant, the point guard for the Memphis Grizzlies, is known for his ferocious attacks on the rim.
However, the 22-year-old superstar was confronted with an equally violent challenge on Tuesday night.
Morant took a big hit from Marcus Morris as he attacked the basket on a fast break during tonight’s matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Morris received a Flagrant 2 and was ejected after striking Morant in the face, causing him to fall awkwardly to the FedEx Forum floor.
