Marcus Rashford ‘is using a girdle’ to help overcome double stress fracture

Marcus Rashford has stepped up his effort to be fit for Manchester United’s Premier League run-in by using a girdle.

Rashford was ruled out until April in January after suffering a double stress fracture to his back during the FA Cup third-round replay against Wolves.

The United striker, according to The Sun, is having to use a girdle – a belt which is worn around the torso to help support the back – to help accelerate his recovery.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was roundly criticised for continuing to play Rashford despite the 22-year-old being in pain.

Solskjaer admitted afterwards that the decision ‘backfired’, and Ian Wright was one of the game’s loudest, most damning voices.

‘Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he knew Marcus Rashford was struggling and played him against Wolves – now he’s out for three months,’ Wright said at the time.

‘We’re talking about an explosive player that’s going to need to be right.

‘Solskjaer is under intense pressure to get United back where they were and he’s thought about himself before he thought about the player. Solskjaer has put himself above Marcus Rashford’s health.

‘Now, one of their most promising and most important players is out and that has to come to the manager’s door.’