Marcus Rashford opens up on Premier League stars’ coronavirus initiative

Marcus Rashford admits it was hard work for Premier League stars to band together and create the charitable fund announced on Wednesday night in the battle against coronavirus.

But he reveals that footballers were desperate to help and wanted to make sure their donations went to the best place possible.

Instigated by Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson, #playerstogether, aims to ‘distribute money to where it is needed most’ in the fight against the global pandemic.

Funds will go to ‘those fighting for us on the NHS frontline as well as other key areas of need’, a statement announced.

Rashford told BT Sport: ‘For us we want to help in the best way possible, getting the money to the right places is a massive thing.

‘It took a lot of time, a lot of conversations between the players. We came to a decision that this was best way to do it, the club have supported that so everyone’s happy.

‘There’s been plenty of occasions, for me personally, when you’ve tried to help but you’ve not helped in the best way possible and you can get backlash for that.

‘We wanted to take our time with the decision, and we did that and thankfully we’ve done the right thing.

It’s been tough honestly. From the beginning we always wanted to help, but getting it to this stage has been difficult.

‘Harry Maguire has played a massive part in relaying the information, letting us have our say and reporting it back to the authorities.

‘That’s the best way to do it. In terms of self-satisfaction and doing a good thing to help the cause it’s the best thing to do. But it wasn’t easy.’

Top flight players, in discussions with their clubs over pay cuts, have expressed a desire to assist the NHS – along with other causes working at the heart of the pandemic.

A number of conference calls between footballers from across the Premier League have been held over recent days, while a WhatsApp group has been set up for each side’s captain to explore the venture which has received unanimous backing.