Marcus Rashford reveals he appeared in a Kelloggs advert for free swimming sessions as a kid

Marcus Rashford has revealed he has been a childhood star long before he burst onto the scene at Manchester United.

The Red Devils academy graduate took to Twitter to congratulate the cereal brand, among plenty of other food providers, for their charitable backing due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, Rashford also revealed that he starred in an advert for the brand promoting free swimming lessons.

The England striker posted the image of him to Twitter that shows a young Rashford posing in a swimming pool.

Kelloggs are supporting Fare Share UK, a charity that is ‘fighting hunger and food waste by redistributing good quality food to frontline charities across the UK.’

Rashford has also been very used to the TV cameras from a young age as this wasn’t the only advert he took part in. The United front-man revealed he featured in an Actimel advert at 10 years old alongside club legend Sir Bobby Charlton.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak putting a halt to the sporting calendar, Rashford and his team-mates have been forced to train from home for the time being.

The Premier League has been suspended until April 30, with some suggestions that it could return on July 1 and be finished in the space of six weeks behind closed doors.