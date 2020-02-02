Marcus Rashford spotted in Miami ahead of Super Bowl while Man United are held to goalless draw

Injured Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford was spotted at a party in Miami on the same day his club played out a goalless draw against Wolves on Saturday.

The striker has missed United’s last six games with a back injury and was unavailable as the Red Devils once again struggled to find a cutting edge in his absence.

Rashford could be seen partying in the American city before it hosts the much-anticipated NFL showpiece Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

.

He posed alongside DJ Khaled and posted the picture on Instagram, writing: ‘Fresh off the Grammys, congrats.’

The snap showed Rashford grinning alongside the musician and presenting him with a signed England shirt as a gift.

In former Love Island contestant Josh Denzel’ story, the 22-year-old was firstly shown wearing sunglasses alongside Denzel and brother, Dane, before a later video showed him wearing a Kobe Bryant LA Lakers shirt as the party paid tribute to the late basketball legend.

Rashford suffered his injury last month in another game against Saturday’s opponents in the FA Cup, injuring his back just 16 minutes after coming on as a substitute in United’s 1-0 win.

The Englishman has a double stress fracture of the back and will be sidelined for up to three months.

Following the injury, United’s top scorer vowed that he would be back before the end of the season to help his side claim a top four place in the league.

United have not scored in the league since that injury and boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was forced into making a shock transfer deadline day loan move for 30-year-old striker Odion Ighalo to bolster his forward options.

The Super Bowl game is one of the most-watched sporting event in the world, attracting the biggest sports stars and celebrities around the world every year as the the NFL season comes to a conclusion.

This year’s event in Miami the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Fransico 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.