Marcus Rashford was scolded by Cristiano Ronaldo during a poor performance for Manchester United, but he isn’t the type to complain.

Manchester United’s star-studded lineup could only manage a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Newcastle.

Ralf Rangnick’s team were heavy favorites to win the match, but far too many of their players failed to show up.

Toby Gannon of SunSport runs the rule over United’s players.

As is so often the case, we have a lot to thank for this point.

With just minutes remaining on the clock, he made a save of the season contender to deny Miguel Almiron.

That came after a spectacular two-yard reflex save to keep Saint-Maximin from scoring a second goal.

He ran up and down the left flank the entire game, but it wasn’t until Cavani came on that he had a proper target to shoot at.

Under Newcastle’s relentless press, he appeared uneasy all night.

Ryan Fraser nicked the ball from him just minutes into the game, and he never looked up to the challenge.

In the build-up to the first goal, he was robbed of the ball and unable to stop Allan Saint-Maximin before he could fire his shot.

On his return from a two-month injury layoff, he appeared uneasy.

Cavani’s equalizer came from a brilliant cross, but he was too often caught out of position and unable to deal with the dangerous Saint-Maximin.

In the first half, he was wasteful in possession and struggled to stop counter-attacks, which is clearly his role in this team.

Against a team that appears to be doomed, it was difficult to keep possession and establish any sort of midfield presence.

At half-time, he was properly replaced.

For the majority of the game, he was the only United player to show some creativity, and he tracked back well to cut Saint-Maximin’s mazy run short a few minutes after the break.

With the exception of the occasional burst of pace, he offered very little and was substituted at half-time for Jadon Sancho.

He was lucky not to be sacrificed instead of Greenwood, according to fans.

Telles was picked out with a tasty through-ball in the 75th minute, but it was a rare moment of worth for the England international, who had been chastised by Ronaldo for squandering a United counter-attack after a Newcastle corner.

15 minutes after the break, he dribbled a dreadful shot wide under little pressure, which pretty much said it all.

His poor performance mirrored his warm-up.

Almost nothing Ronaldo did in the game paid off, just as he was mocked by Newcastle fans for missing his shots in training prior to kick-off.

Was offside in the build-up to a brilliant Fernandes chance, embarrassingly missed the ball in a wild attempt to volley from just yards out, and was arguably fortunate to only receive a yellow card for a dangerous foul on Ryan Fraser.

