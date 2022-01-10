Marcus Rashford, who plays for Manchester United, has rekindled his romance with his childhood sweetheart, just eight months after their ‘painful’ breakup.

Marcus and Lucia Loi, both 24, are thought to have reunited shortly before the holidays.

Following United’s 1-0 defeat against Wolves on January 3, Lucia was seen getting into the car of the England forward.

On Instagram, she also shared a cryptic photo of a tattooed man’s hand resting on her boot.

“Their desire to reunite has always been there,” a source said.

“The break was beneficial to their relationship because it gave them both space and assurance that they wanted to continue working on this project.

“They’ve been together since elementary school, so taking some time to breathe and focus on themselves was essential.”

“They have a shared history,” said another source.

She is one of his closest friends.

They reunited before the holidays and are taking things slowly.

“However, they make each other happy, and he knows she is trustworthy.”

The Sun reported in May that Marcus and Lucia had broken up and she had moved out of his house after the Covid lockdown caused problems.

A source said at the time that the couple, who had been together for eight years, had “strong mutual respect and love” for each other.

Marcus was awarded the MBE last year for his efforts in raising £20 million for children to receive free school meals during the pandemic.

As a result of his campaign, the government has provided summer vouchers to 1.3 million children who are eligible for free school meals.