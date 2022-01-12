Marcus Rashford, who plays for Manchester United, has rekindled his romance with his childhood sweetheart, only eight months after their ‘painful’ breakup.

Marcus Rashford, the Manchester United star, has rekindled his romance with his childhood sweetheart, only eight months after their “painful” breakup.

Marcus and Lucia Loi, both 24, are thought to have reunited shortly before the holidays.

Following United’s 1-0 loss to Wolves on January 3, Lucia was seen getting into the car of England forward Wayne Rooney.

She also shared a cryptic photo of a tattooed man’s hand resting on her boot on Instagram.

“The desire for them to reunite has always been there,” a source said.

“The break was beneficial to their relationship because it gave them both space and assurance that they wanted to continue working on this project.

“They’ve been together since elementary school, so taking some time to breathe and focus on themselves was essential.”

“They have a shared history,” another source said.

She is one of the few people who truly knows him.

They reconnected before the holidays and are taking things slowly.

“However, they make each other happy, and he trusts her because he knows she is loyal.”

The Sun reported in May that Marcus and Lucia had broken up and that she had moved out of his house after the Covid lockdown caused problems.

A source said at the time that the couple, who had been together for eight years, had a “strong mutual respect and love” for each other.

Marcus was awarded an MBE last year for his efforts in raising £20 million for children to receive free school meals during the pandemic.

As a result of his campaign, the government has provided summer vouchers to 1.3 million children who are eligible for free school meals.