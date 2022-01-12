Marcus Rashford’s attitude isn’t to blame for his deterioration; it’s the Manchester United culture as a whole.

Could it be that it’s not the fault of individual players when so many United players are accused of a lack of effort?

In recent weeks, no player has better embodied where his team is at than Marcus Rashford.

His attitude, effort, and ultimately form have flattered to deceive this season as Manchester United have gone from one inept display to the next under Ralf Rangnick, despite his natural ability.

Rashford’s scoring ability has mysteriously vanished: he hasn’t scored since late October.

With his long-term shoulder injury problems behind him, this was supposed to be the year that the 24-year-old Mancunian hero off the pitch became a titan on it, but instead, he has strayed so far that his own supporters are turning against him.

If the palpable rage around Old Trafford on Monday night when Rashford turned his back on a loose ball in the penalty area was eye-opening, the ironic applause from his own fans when he was taken off was even more so.

After the match, the reaction on social media was even more venomous, but the source of such angst – his attitude – is easily remediable.

Many young Manchester United players have gone unfulfilled in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era – one current forward being a prime example – but Rashford does not need to be the next to miss out.

In this hour of need, it’s all about providing him with the proper guidance.

Rashford adores Manchester United; all he needs now is a sense of belonging.

The out-of-sorts England forward only has to look at Anthony Martial to see where he doesn’t want to end up, as the once-world-record teenage signing is on the verge of a loan exit.

Another player who possesses every natural ability a footballer could desire.

The Frenchman can sashay past defenders as if they don’t exist, all while developing a potentially lethal penchant for old-school strike play.

He just chose to show off his abilities far too infrequently.

After Martial’s 23 goals in 2019-20, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had United’s first 20-goal striker since Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but the Frenchman has since vanished.

It took five seasons for Martial to get there.

