Marcus Stroman Names the Most Disciplined Pitcher He’s Ever Met

Marcus Stroman of the Chicago Cubs named the most disciplined hitter he’s ever faced on Wednesday afternoon.

Stroman, who signed a three-year, $71 million contract with the Cubs this offseason, believes that one of the league’s young stars is already a “legend.”

Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals is one of the best “zone judgement and plate discipline” players in the game, according to him.

“Of all the hitters who have ever played this game, Soto has the best zone judgement and plate discipline.

That is something I firmly believe.

He’s up against love.

Stroman exclaimed, “He’s already a legend!”

After a video surfaced of Stroman demonstrating a new pitch against Soto last season, the response was swift.

