Maria Liman, a Russian Playboy model and’sex symbol,’ is upset after seeing Chelsea blow a lead against Brighton.

Maria Liman, a Russian Playboy model and’sex symbol,’ is heartbroken after seeing Chelsea throw away a lead against Brighton.

Maria Liman, a Chelsea superfan, couldn’t take it anymore as she revealed her heartbreak at Brighton, which ruined her night at the Bridge.

The self-styled ‘Sex Symbol of Russia’ was initially overjoyed and relaxed, sporting only a blue cheerleader outfit as Chelsea appeared to be on their way to victory on a chilly London evening.

But the Fashion TV star, who was named the 2018 World Cup’s ‘hottest fan,’ went on to share her disappointment with her 1.2 million Instagram followers.

The 27-year-old saw Romelu Lukaku get the Blues off to a good start by scoring in his first start after a two-month layoff due to injury.

But the truth is that Brighton deserved Danny Wellbeck’s stoppage-time equalizer because they created so many chances.

When Chelsea won their fifth and sixth Premier League titles, Maria was named Playboy Playmate of the Year in Ukraine.

And she seemed upbeat about their latest title bid at the start of the night, as Thomas Tuchel’s Blues aimed to close the gap on leaders Manchester City.

She was up and down in her seat, like a Kanga-Blue, with excitement as Chelsea attacked, dressed in a skirt and a short top in club colors.

She expressed her delight at Lukaku’s achievement on social media.

As the temperature dropped and her nerves grew, she put on a gleaming blue jacket and a matching ‘Christmas’ hat.

As the Blues’ season progressed, Maria was reduced to posting a photo of a man behind her, referring to him as “the best Chelsea fan.”

She did brighten things up by posting a photo of herself smiling with her tongue out.

Chelsea, on the other hand, soon had their tongues hanging out – for the wrong reasons.

Tuchel’s side faded quickly as the Seagulls snatched a deserved point in a tense finish, leaving Maria with teary emojis.

Maria isn’t a Stamford Bridge jinx, fortunately for her fans.

Chelsea, owned by fellow Russian Roman Abramovich, thrashed Juventus 4-0 on her most recent visit on November 23.

That night, she asked her Twitter followers to assist her in selecting her underwear for the event.

So maybe there was a problem with the translation against Brighton, because this time it was Chelsea who were the losers.

