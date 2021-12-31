Maria Messi, Lionel Messi’s younger sister, has launched a bikini line that has been praised as “excellent designer and beautiful person.”

Maria Messi, Lionel Messi’s younger sister, has debuted a bikini line that has been praised as an “excellent designer and beautiful person.”

In Rosario and other cities, the ‘Shine and Love’ collection will be available.

BIKINIS RIO (@bikinisrio) published a new photo.

Maria Sol Messi, 28, collaborated with Bikinis Rio to create ‘colorful’ designs that are affordable to the general public.

Rio in Bikinis appears to like what she’s done.

“We’re bringing the weekend to a close with some MAJOR news,” they wrote on Instagram.

“I’m thrilled to present this collection, which we’ve been working on with @mariasolmessi, a fantastic designer and a stunning woman,” she says.

Maria isn’t new to the world of fashion design.

She was a part of her big brother’s first street clothing line, which debuted in 2019.

Virginia Hilfiger, the sister of the well-known designer Tommy Hilfiger, has collaborated with her.

After returning to Rosario during the Ligue 1 winter break, Messi, 34, will be able to see Maria in person.

He and his wife Antonela went to a concert and sang and danced their hearts out.

Rodrigo, 41, and Matias, 39, Messi’s older brothers, will be able to communicate with him.

He’ll also be looking forward to showing his three children around Argentina, where he grew up.

Thiago, 9, Mateo, 6, and Ciro, 3, have all lived in Barcelona for the majority of their lives.

