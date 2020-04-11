María Teixidor, the woman who wants to be president of Barcelona

The former director of FC Barcelona María Teixidor, the secretary of the board of directors and head of women’s football who submitted her resignation a couple of days ago along with five other managers, assured EFE that it closes a stage after “having matured the idea for a while. ”

Teixidor, the great promoter of women’s football and one of the great assets of the management team, does not rule out in the future returning to positions of responsibility in the entity.

“To be the first woman president of Barça? In life you can never rule anything out, the future is always about to be written,” she told EFE in a telephone conversation.

– Why are you leaving office? Had you thought about it for a long time?

– First of all I want to distance myself from the demonstrations that have been made (by Emili Rousaud and Jordi Calsamiglia) and give my own version. We agreed to resign at the same time because we considered that it was better for the club to do it in an act unit and not that there should be a trail of exits that was worse for the institution. Then everyone has their personal reasons. Up to here is the joint action, beyond this, all the actions and readings to do are absolutely individual.

– When did you decide to leave the board?

– On April 9, which is when I communicate it directly to the President. I have explained the reasons to him in a private conversation. I leave it because I have closed a stage. Especially for that. The decision has been maturing for a while.

– Were you surprised by Bartomeu’s decision?

– The President, whom I have known for 30 years, and with whom I have a long friendship with both him and his family, was the first person to communicate this decision. He understood her perfectly. He is a generous person and I wish him and all the colleagues on the Board the best.

– And what does the so-called ‘Barçagate’ have to do with your decision?

– It is an episode of which I know few details, it is under investigation by the internal organs of the club and I want to make it very clear that in recent years this club has endowed itself with high standards in its control structures. We have a code of ethics, a control and transparency commission that I have had the honor of chairing.

In this case, the president commissioned an external audit at a meeting of the delegate commission in which I was present. I am absolutely sure and convinced that when the conclusions of all these investigations are reached, you will know perfectly how to act.

– Are you surprised by Rousaud’s statements – “Someone may have reached into the box” -?

– I am not going to comment on statements that Emili Rousaud or Jordi Calsamiglia make in a personal capacity.

– But the moment is very complicated?

– I close this stage because there are certain decisions and events that have appeared lately about which I do not have or have had control or capacity to act, that have surprised me negatively and with which I do not agree.

– And there is also the complicated management of the pandemic?

– The current moment of a pandemic is complex. I think that due to the exceptional nature of the moment, courageous decisions are needed because the future is very complex, very uncertain and will impact at all levels.

There are no precedents to handle this situation and I am of the opinion that you have to be ambitious and you have to take steps to reformulate football management in some way.

– Will football be different from now on?

– I wish it were so. The world of football has an opportunity to restructure on a perspective aligned with the objectives of sustainable development, promoting the fight for equality and economically managing everything that is the football economy. I firmly believe it.

– What do you take away from your time on the Barça board of directors?

– Many good things. The pride of a job well done, for having served thinking of the good of the club and that of the members. I have taken many formidable experiences, many friendships and above all I take with me the fact that I have been able to contribute to the development of women’s football, which is wonderful, football that must continue along this line of growth and that has wonderful people in its structure.

I am proud to have made this club speak in feminine and I believe that we have offered a new voice on the presence of women in sport in particular, but in each and every one of the social and professional layers, in general.

– Do you not have the perception of not having finished the job at the head of women’s football when you leave office?

– I have contributed as much before I did many others contributed. This starts long ago. With the magnificent players, the great coach and the great manager of the team (Markel Zubizarreta), the women’s team will continue to flourish and as one more member, I will enjoy it with passion and knowing that this project also has a little bit of me.

We are all expendable, sometimes we are necessary and we would have to remember it more often. Barça has 120 years of history. This is still the best club in the world.

– And you do not have aspirations of being part of a future directive?

– Life is very long and our vital moments are changing. I will continue to be a member and with this decision I am not slamming anything. I will continue to contribute to my club from wherever I can. The president himself, the board mates, the house workers and the soccer players who have contacted me these days have told them that I am here for what they need.

– Can you imagine becoming in the future the first president of the club?

– I am 44 years old and I do not rule out that on the way I have left I will cross again with some responsibility, with a position in this institution that I love so much. Of course I don’t rule it out. I am a member, I can. We all know the way. In life you can never rule anything out, the future is always about to be written.

– And from now on you will belong to the Barça environment …?

– I believe in a collaborative world, in a participatory world, in which each one knows how to exercise his / her functions within the framework of the same and contributing to the flourishing of that of the others and therefore if that is an environment, I will be an environment, because adding up everyone wins.

In this sense, it is evident that all projects need a leader, a leader who has to know how to guide a group, make decisions and why they arise and we need them. Most of us want to work for the good of things. In the current situation of pandemic, we are already seeing it, with the sacrifice of everyone, when everything seems to be sinking, each person brings out the best in themselves to carry out monumental challenges. .