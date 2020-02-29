Mariano joins the classic and Jovic falls off the list

Mariano Díaz is the great novelty in the list of summoned of Zinedine Zidane, coach of Real Madrid, for the classic of this Sunday against Barcelona, ​​match that is lost by injury Eden Hazard, by penalty Rodygo and for which he discarded Nacho Fernández , James Rodríguez, Brahim Díaz and Luka Jovic.

In the absence of a goal from his team, Zidane recovers Mariano, a forward who has only played 47 minutes so far this season, divided into the two games of the Spanish Super Cup, and has not yet played this course in LaLiga Santander

Recovered from his last injury, Mariano, who has not played since January 12, leaves out Serbian Luka Jovic, ruled out by Zidane’s technical decision, which also dispenses with Nacho’s classic, Brahim and a James that he has every day less.

The Real Madrid casualties are the Belgian Hazard, who has two more months to recover from a new ankle problem, and Marco Asensio, who is already one step away from his return to group dynamics.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian Rodrygo must play a sanction match after being expelled last weekend in the match he played with Real Madrid Castilla against San Sebastián de los Reyes.

The list of summoned is made up of Courtois, Areola, Toni Fuidias, Dani Carvajal, Militão, Sergio Ramos, Varane, Mendy, Marcelo, Casemiro, Valverde, Kroos, Modric, Isco, Lucas Vázquez, Vinicius, Bale, Benzema and Mariano. .