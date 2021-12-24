Marin Cacic, 23, died in hospital a few days after collapsing during a workout.

Marin Cacic, a Croatian defender, died in hospital just days after collapsing during a training session, at the age of 23.

Croatian football is in mourning following the death of Marin Cacic, a 23-year-old defender.

The NK Nehaj player collapsed during a training session a few days ago and was rushed to the hospital, where he was put into a coma.

But, as his club revealed in an emotional Facebook tribute, the Gospic-born ace died later.

Klix, a Bosnia and Herzegovina news site, also reported the sad news that ‘his doctors fought unsuccessfully for his life.’

The centre-back’suddenly collapsed during training’ after suffering a ‘heart attack,’ according to reports.

Cacic began his career with youth teams in Rijeka, then moved to Italy to play for Isernia in the lower leagues before joining NK Nehaj in Senj.

They are a member of Croatia’s second-tier football league.

The young man’s Facebook post drew a flood of tributes.

“I don’t know this boy or his parents,” Zoran Meter wrote, “but I can’t stop crying at this tragedy.”

To the parents, my heartfelt condolences.”

“Rest in God’s peace,” Robi Fonovic added, and Sandra Biondic Furrier prayed for God to give the family “the strength to endure this great sorrow and pain.”

“Rest in peace, Marin, forever in our hearts,” wrote NK Jedinstvo of Bosnia and Herzegovina on their website.

