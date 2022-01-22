Marina Granovskaia is the most powerful woman in football, running Chelsea for owner Roman Abramovich, who is currently absent.

Marina Granovskaia is football’s most powerful woman, running Chelsea for absent owner Roman Abramovich.

The presence of Marina Granovskaia at Frank Lampard’s three-year contract signing with Chelsea in July 2019 was fitting.

After all, she has risen to become the most powerful woman in football, and she is the figure who Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich looks to for guidance.

Lampard met Abramovich on his yacht in St Tropez a month before his appointment, but it was Granovskaia who approved a £5.5 million-per-year contract for the Chelsea legend to compete in his fairytale return to West London.

Lampard’s importance to Chelsea fans, as well as his potential as a manager, was recognized by Granovskaia.

She’s been the star of every contract renewal and new signing announcement over the years.

Her significance in the Blues’ hierarchy cannot be overstated.

Granovskaia is the most trusted when it comes to Roman’s money.

From Kevin De Bruyne to Mohamed Salah, the Chelsea owner has rarely gotten the best deal when it comes to selling his players, receiving pitiful sums for players who have gone on to become superstars.

That was until the Russian was appointed to the position of deputy to the woman who now makes all of the club’s major decisions.

The Stamford Bridge faithful praised her for her incredible sale of star player Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.

The LaLiga giants will pay £143 million for the Belgian international, who had only one year left on his contract with the Blues.

Furthermore, she was lauded for recouping £175 million by selling a slew of duds, including David Luiz, Alvaro Morata, and Oscar.

Marina Granovskaia, like Abramovich, prefers privacy to fame.

Her only means of projection is through the Chelsea club’s heavily restricted portal.

Granovskaia, on the other hand, has been a key member of Abramovich’s true inner circle for the better part of two decades, throughout his Chelsea reign.

At first, he worked as an assistant at Sibneft, the oil conglomerate that helped Abramovich become an oligarch and one of the world’s wealthiest men.

Then, after purchasing Chelsea in 2003, as the head of his London office, despite being initially unconnected to the club.

That, however, has changed over time.

According to a former teacher, the schoolgirl “grey mouse” has established herself as one of the big beasts of the footballing jungle.

Granovskaia, who is Russian and Canadian, may have come to London to serve as a fixer for Abramovich, looking after the owner and his guests.

Her ability to network, on the other hand, was obvious.

Her voice started to be heard.

Abramovich trusted Granovskaia despite her lack of football experience.

