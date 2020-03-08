Mario Balotelli backs putting stop to football in Italy with coronavirus spiralling out of control

Mario Balotelli has backed claims made by the Italian Players Association President calling for the total suspension of football in the country until the coronavirus is under control.

Italy has been one of the countries most affected by the deadly COVID-19 virus with over 5,000 cases reported including 233 deaths, leading to the entire region of Lombardy, which has a population of 16 million people, plus four other provinces to be quarantined by the Italian government.

This call from the government bans all travel to and from the area, which includes the city of Milan and Balotelli’s club Brescia, except for emergencies or unavoidable work commitments which currently includes football.

This has led to Players Association President Damiano Tommasi to call for football to be temporarily suspended until the situation in the country is under control, and the 29-year-old striker has come out in strong support of these calls.

‘I agree with you 100 per cent,’ wrote the Brescia striker on his Instagram story.

‘Money isn’t worth our health, we have to wake up. Don’t write rubbish to me like: “But you are protected!” What difference does it make if you play or not? Nothing happens to you behind closed doors! Don’t take away the only fun that people have at the weekend in the red zones!

The government announced earlier this week that all sports, including all Serie A fixtures, will be played behind closed doors to prevent the spread of the virus, but Balotelli says the wellbeing of the players must also be taken into account.

‘I LOVE FOOTBALL MORE THAN YOU… but playing means travelling by bus, train, aeroplane, sleeping in a hotel, in any case entering into contact with other people outside of your working environment’, Balotelli added.

‘I already don’t get to see my children because of this damned Coronavirus, because as you know they do not live in Lombardy, so it’s already infuriating and sad.

‘I certainly don’t want my mother, who I see and eat with almost every day, to catch anything from me. She is not the same age as me and as much as I love football (which I owe everything to), I won’t risk her getting ill!

‘Why would I? To entertain someone else? Or to stop them losing money? Don’t be ridiculous! GET OVER YOURSELVES, WE’VE HAD ENOUGH NOW. Guys, you can’t joke around with health.’

The striker was responding to a tweet by president Tommasi saying: ‘Let’s stop the league!! Do we need anything else? Stop football!!’

The deadly virus has caused mayhem across the world of football as players have been banned from shaking hands in England and are also considering the prospect of playing games behind closed doors, while the start of the Chinese Super League which was scheduled for February 22 has been postponed indefinitely.