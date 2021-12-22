Mario Balotelli kicks a teammate in the head as the Man City legend celebrates a goal for Adana Demirspor in style.

Watch Mario Balotelli kick a teammate in the head as the Manchester City legend celebrates a goal for Adana Demirspor in style.

MARIO BALOTELLI has been up to his old tricks of celebration once more.

As the two teammates celebrated a goal, the Italy international decided to congratulate one of his new teammates by kicking him in the HEAD.

In the summer, Balotelli joined Turkish club Adana Demirspor.

And he couldn’t contain his joy when Yunus Akgun scored the game’s first goal against Galatasaray of the Super Lig.

After celebrating in the corner, the 6’2″ striker took a swipe at his shorter teammate.

As Balotelli raised his boot, Akgun was caught off guard and ducked.

However, he did not react quickly enough when his outspoken teammate collided with the back of his head.

As Demirspor No.77 Matias Vargas ran in for a hug, Balotelli casually strolled away.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Demirspor eventually won 2-0 thanks to a second goal from Akgun, moving them up to fifth place in Turkey’s top flight.

When it comes to wild parties, Balotelli is a seasoned pro.

After scoring against Man United, the ex-Manchester City player famously revealed a shirt with the words ‘Why Always Me’ printed on the front.

After Germany was eliminated from Euro 2012, he famously tore off his shirt and posed bare-chested.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.